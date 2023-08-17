Students around the University of Georgia campus celebrated the most crowded day of the year on Wednesday — the first day of classes. Many college lawns and classrooms welcomed the fall 2023 semester with “Happy first day of classes” wishes, snacks and syllabi.
The class of 2027 was one of UGA’s largest and most academically qualified, according to UGA Today, with 6,200 freshmen being welcomed at UGA’s annual Freshman Welcome event the night before. In addition to new freshmen, thousands of transfer students and returning students also began classes Wednesday.
While some students prepared for their first start of classes in college, others prepared for their last. Senior psychology major Eliza Taylor put on her most comfortable shoes and sipped on an iced shaken espresso at the Tate Student Center Starbucks — she said she wasn’t sad at all.
“I’m excited, it just doesn’t feel real yet,” Taylor said. “I don't think it will actually hit me until maybe a couple of months before graduation, where I'm like, wow, this is really it.”
Even though Taylor wasn’t nervous about her last first day, she knew this was an important year for decision-making and opportunity-taking. She planned to take a gap year, and then reconsider graduate school. Meanwhile, freshman biomedical physiology major Mackenzie Smith was struck with nerves ahead of her first day of college classes.
“I got really nervous last night for everything and decided that the only way to calm my brain down was to make an entire [outfit] based around whatever color I wanted. So, I chose brown,” Smith said.
Smith started her day early by waking up at 6 a.m. for her pre-calculus class, something she hopes she won’t have to do again. Three coffees later, she said she was feeling “pretty good.”
Riddhi Shah, a junior biology and psychology double major, also felt good about her first day, much better than the previous years. She said she was happy to have two friends in her biochemistry class and an engaging professor who made it fun.
“It was definitely better than the last two years I would say,” Shah said. “My freshman year, my first class was [general chemistry], and then last year, my first class was [organic chemistry] … but this year, it's been like a nice little breeze, you know, it's been super chill.”
As returning students saw freshmen and transfer students experience UGA for the first time, they also reflected on their own beginnings. Taylor encouraged students to claim a seat in their classes where they knew they’d pay attention and also to introduce themselves to professors.
Sneha Vallabhajosyula, a junior biotechnology major, recommended students plan out their day as much as possible.
“Freshman year, I used to not plan my day at all, and I was all over the place,” Vallabhajosyula said. “I did not know what to do. But now I've started planning my day, and it's going a lot better.”
Some students like Ben Tellano didn’t have any classes at all on Wednesday. The junior entertainment and media studies major planned to grab a coffee from Jittery Joe’s, then read and people-watch.
He said his first day of classes was an “easy” 10/10 because he had no classes. Still, he had some advice for other students who might have been stressed throughout the day.
“Just don't overthink it,” Tellano said. “It's not that deep, most things aren't that deep. Just go and talk to everybody, most people will appreciate if you talk to them, no one's gonna judge you.”
Despite the challenges and potential “L’s,” that most students encounter throughout their first day of classes, students like Max Tyler, a sophomore communications major, couldn’t help but feel “terrific.”
“I said a question wrong in front of the whole class, that’s an L,” Tyler said. “But, then I got another one right after that. So, I’d say that it cancels out, I’m in a good spot … I like my classes, everything's close to my apartment. Fall semester is gonna be really good, football team’s number one — who can complain? It's a good day to be a UGA student."