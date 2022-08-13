A sense of chaos and excitement filled the air at the University of Georgia on Friday as thousands of students and their families flooded onto campus to move into their new dorms ahead of the fall semester starting on August 17.
The first day of move in began at 8 a.m. as the first students arrived to fill their new rooms and get acquainted with their residence halls. The beginning of the long day started with rain showers that dampened the already chaotic event, but it did not ruin the spirits of students moving in. With Friday being the first day of move in, it was also the busiest.
Cars packed into the parking lots and unloading zones, and rental trucks found spots to park all along the streets. The constant noise of moving bins rolling along the sidewalk echoed through each residence hall as people carried large boxes, couches, TVs, fridges and anything else that they brought from home to add to their new dorms.
The campus saw many returning students moving in, but first-year students seemed to be the most prominent. The incoming students seemed eager to finally move in after waiting and preparing months for this moment. The UGA Class of 2026 saw roughly 16,000 first-year students accepted to the university with new faces coming from all across the country and the globe.
UGA parent Mona Taylor drove from Austin,Texas with her daughter Josie Taylor to help move her into the university as a first-year student. Taylor expressed how proud she was of her daughter and was soaking in the moment. Despite being out of state, Taylor expressed how excited she was for her daughter to move to Athens.
“I'm really happy for her. She is going to love it here. It’s beautiful.” Taylor said. “It’s a really good school, it’s a beautiful campus and the town is so beautiful. People say it is like what Austin was thirty years ago and I’d agree with that.”
UGA requires most incoming first-year students to live on campus for their first year, so most students moving on campus were representing the first-year class. Many seemed a little shocked or scared, but all of them carried a level of excitement over the course of move in.
Some incoming first-year students took the opportunity to move in early on Thursday by signing up with UGA’s Hunker Down With Housing volunteer program. The Hunker Down With Housing program has over 200 volunteers who help students and their families move in over the course of the hectic weekend.
Incoming first-year Cole Deschenes-Worboy signed up to help with Hunker Down With Housing to assist students and their families with moving in over the weekend. Deschenes-Worboy took the opportunity to help out and is glad to finally be moved in as well.
“I saw the opportunity to help with Hunker Down and I thought it was a good way to meet people and the guarantee to get into my dorm room early,” he said. “I’m excited, UGA was my dream school since I was a toddler. I was really excited to get here and move in and I’m excited for the school year.”
As the day continued along into the afternoon, the rain disappeared and the sun began to shine over UGA’s campus bringing heat to the movers. A constant flow of new students piled onto campus while others finished unpacking and went to grab food at their nearest dining hall, check in for rush or spend a little more quality time with their family before they left.
Something that seemed to loom over most parents' minds during the move in process was leaving behind their children for the first time and having to say their goodbyes. The emotional moment was the talk of many students and parents alike as everyone went through the day.
UGA parent Davene Staples helped move in her incoming first-year daughter Audrey Staples in the afternoon. Staples was very excited for her daughter to attend UGA and expressed how proud she was, even though the process of leaving and saying goodbye is difficult.
“Last week I did a lot of crying, so this week I’m sort of prepared,” Staples said. “I think once I say goodbye we will see what happens, but I know it’s going to be hard. She is our only daughter so it is going to be emotional.”
The move in process went on throughout the day and well into the evening as the students with the final time slots arrived at 6 p.m. As the parents slowly left, the incoming first-years began to soak in the new college environment for the first time by socializing with their new roommates and high school friends and exploring the campus.
Upcoming first-years Nik Dunna, Sebastian Alvarez and Evan Massicott spent some time after move in to hangout and get some food together. The three upcoming first-year students at UGA have known each other since high school and are slowly becoming familiar with their new campus.
“It’s been pretty crazy, it doesn’t really feel real at all. I got a little bit of that feeling when I said bye to my parents, but I think it will kick in in the next few days,” Dunna said.
With move in happening throughout the weekend, more and more students will get used to the surroundings, meet new friends and prepare for the new school year. The time is surreal for most first-year students as they begin their college journey, but the moment is one that many of them will remember for years to come.