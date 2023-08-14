UGA students move to campus ahead of fall semester

By Joshua Malek’s description, move-in day was hectic. A sophomore majoring in journalism, Malek spent Sunday morning at Mary Lyndon Hall meeting his randomly-assigned roommate, hauling clothes, furniture and decorations into his dormitory and perusing Target for anything he forgot to bring.
“We came through, we moved everything in, and now we’re like, ‘okay, what did we forget?’” Malek said.
Malek is one of thousands of University of Georgia students who moved in Friday, Saturday and Sunday ahead of the fall 2023 semester beginning on Aug. 16. Students will continue to move in until the start of classes. More than 15,300 students were admitted as freshmen for the 2023-2024 school year, joining thousands of transfer students and returning students in the dorms.
The air was filled with anticipation as students and their loved ones descended upon campus residence halls for three straight days. Despite the sizzling heat and occasional rain spell, people pulled futons, dorm decor and bins full of clothes across quads and up stairwells.
For freshmen and transfer students, move in marked the start of a new chapter. Chyra Strong, a freshman majoring in journalism and film, moved into Soule Hall on Saturday. She said she’s excited to make new friends and explore everything campus has to offer.
“I’m excited to meet everyone, to make new friends and meet new people and get used to campus,” Strong said. “I’m super ready for this year.”
Malek, who transferred to UGA from Georgia Southern University, said starting at a new college presents an opportunity to make new connections and be more independent. However, he previously commuted to campus from home, and moving far away is not without its challenges.
“What really did trip me up was being at home for the last time for a while. I had showered that morning, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m going to use this shower.’ I used a bowl I’ve been using since I was seven and I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m using this bowl for a while,’” Malek said. “Little moments like that made moving really weird, but once we actually got here, there was just kind of a feeling of this is my home for a while.”
For families moving children into the dorms, the experience can bring about strong emotions. Jyotir Jani, a father moving his daughter into Meyers Hall for her freshman year, said parking and figuring out where to go on move-in day was stressful, but he feels optimistic about his daughter starting college.
“We’re excited,” Jani said. “We want to make sure she adjusts.”
For many students moving in, a new living space means new neighbors, roommates and friends. Many dorms require students to have at least one roommate, and some may even come with suitemates in adjacent rooms.
Malek opted for a random roommate and didn’t meet his roommate, Nicholas Ghidu, a sophomore majoring in astrophysics, until that morning. Malek said, though, that after meeting Ghidu he feels confident they’ll get along well.
Armstrong said she met her roommate online. Her suitemates were randomly assigned, but they all quickly found each other on Instagram and began chatting before the big day.
Despite the stress and strife that comes with moving in, students agree it doesn’t smother the excitement of a new school year and the independence that comes with having their own space.
“What [I] get out of it is just different experiences and getting used to living on my own,” Malek said. “There’s some different events the next few days, hoping to attend some of that kind of stuff, and just get into the culture.”