Students at the University of Georgia were hopeful classes would be canceled as Georgia played in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, the same day spring classes at the University of Georgia began for the semester.
The celebration of Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama, their first national title since 1980, continued into Tuesday as the players arrived back in Athens from Indianapolis around 3 p.m., and will extend into the weekend as Athens hosts a parade and celebration at Sanford Stadium Saturday afternoon. Despite this, UGA never formally canceled classes, instead leaving professors to make the final decision, with many canceling classes, moving classes to meet virtually or continuing to hold classes as scheduled with fewer students.
“Honestly, I thought that they were going to cancel classes or at least like postpone them until Wednesday like Alabama does,” said Natalie Burrow, a junior marketing and communication studies major. “I think that was kind of a poor decision by UGA.”
Matthew Tesvich, a junior management information systems major, said he was hoping UGA would cancel classes for a couple of days, if not the rest of the week.
“I know other schools like LSU, after they won the championship they had the whole week canceled,” Tesvich said.
Burrow said she thinks that a lot of people feel it didn’t make sense UGA chose to begin spring semester classes on Monday instead of Wednesday, especially since UGA sells student tickets for the games, making students choose between going to school or going to the game saying, “you can’t be in two places at one time.”
Tesvich said his classes so far this week have not had many students in attendance and most professors have been understanding with those students choosing not to attend class.
“My first class on Tuesday was canceled, so our teacher for entrepreneurship gave us the day off,” Tesvich said. “She told us, you know, just enjoy the game and all and we were going to meet Thursday.”
Burrow said that she thought the fact that there was no cohesive thought or planning between the semester beginning and Georgia playing in the National Championship didn’t make sense with UGA being both an academic and football school, promoting and encouraging both school spirit and a high standard for learning.
“It's been 41 years in the making, and this is a big deal to our university and yet students are having to pick between celebrating the boys and going to school,” said Burrow. “I think it was a poor planning decision by UGA for sure and it's just another inconsistency in our school that we've seen over the past year.”