On Wednesday, President Donald Trump became the first president of the U.S. to be impeached twice. The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 on an article of impeachment that accused President Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” The trial will move forward to the Senate.
The impeachment follows the insurrection on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, where mobs of domestic terrorists overtook the building shortly after a joint session of Congress met to confirm the presidential victory of President-elect Joe Biden.
Alex English, president of the University of Georgia’s chapter of the NAACP, described the need for Trump’s impeachment as a “no brainer.”
“So many Americans felt that their voice wasn’t being heard on that day, while the same voices that hadn’t felt heard for the entirety of the nation’s existence never stormed the Capitol,” English said.
With the inauguration of Biden and Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, English said he wouldn’t be surprised if there were multiple protests in favor of Trump.
“I think we are going to see a lot more hate than we have in a long time … even after the U.S. Capitol insurrection,” English said.
After receiving the notification from The New York Times about the attack on the Capitol, English said impeachment is a compromise and Trump should be arrested for inciting such violence.
“I think that it's important right now that we set a precedent as a nation to not let insurrection go unchecked … regardless of how many days he has left in office,” English said.
However, Madilyn Cox, social media director of UGA College Republicans, said the impeachment is unnecessary.
“Our country in this day and age is already divided to an unhealthy extreme on political matters … going through with this impeachment for an end-of-term president can be the deciding factor for the nation becoming further unified or divided from a political approach,” Cox said.
Cox said the events that took place at the Capitol should be condemned, but she also believes the people involved should not be the voice and face of the Republican Party.
“It puts a poor, unrealistic image on what the vast majority of the Republican Party stands for,” Cox said.
Cox said the insurrection should not be blamed on an individual person and that there were multiple underlying motives behind the attack.
“Although Democrats are wanting to press charges on Trump for inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol, a group of people took it upon themselves to act based on their personal beliefs, not direct instruction from the president,” Cox said.
During a rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, Trump called on supporters to march to the Capitol after making false comments of voter fraud and urged Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results.
President of UGA Young Democrats Ramin Zareian said Trump has proven himself over time to be “unfit” for the position as president.
“Donald Trump is the textbook example of a president that needs to be impeached," Zareian said. "It’s a moral obligation at this point to impeach him. Even if he is not removed from office, we are not safe with him as our leader."
Zareian said they are worried for the safety and security of lawmakers and the nation, and believes that Trump is not concerned about democracy, especially not now.
On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not agree to use emergency powers to bring the Senate back to meet for a trial before the chamber’s next scheduled business day on Jan. 19.
