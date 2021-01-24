“I think if Biden's inauguration speech means anything, I hope it means unity,” said Gabriel Kahaian, a junior journalism major.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday morning while the nation and world watched.

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7, four days after Election Day. Months after the results, former President Donald Trump denied losing the election and filed lawsuits in multiple states claiming voter fraud. Americans across the nation felt the divisive tension at its peak two weeks ago during the Capitol insurrection. Trump is currently facing a second impeachment for inciting violence at the Capitol.

After four years under former President Trump, students felt there was a polarizing political divide among Americans. Despite this, they remained hopeful about the future.

Stephen Smith, a junior sport management major who supported Trump in November, watched the inauguration live. He found the sentiments of unity to be a nice touch but hopes “it's just not a lot of feel-good stuff.”

Issues on the line

Leading up to the November election, Biden ran a campaign heavy with policy promises. UGA students are eager to see him fulfill those promises now that he has taken office.

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. left the Paris Agreement, an international treaty to combat climate change. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order rejoining the Paris Agreement.

Hannah Lee, a junior landscape architecture major, hopes to see Biden’s administration take more action toward acknowledging and changing how the U.S. deals with climate change.

“I hope to see even more things implemented with climate change, because I feel like that's the number one direct threat to humanity right now,” Lee said.

Danielle Burrows, a senior journalism and international affairs major, hopes Biden will defer student loans. Student loan debt in the U.S. reached nearly $1.6 trillion in early 2020, according to Forbes.

“Having to repay those loans hinders so many people from doing what they want to do because they're already 10 steps behind,” Lee said.

Smith said he’s afraid of policies Biden may implement that may affect him when he gets out of college. His concerns included higher taxes and more influence from the pro-choice movement.

“I think there's going to be a lot more leeway made for abortions to happen, and that makes me sick to my stomach because there's children that are going to never get to live because of selfish choices,” Smith said.

Biden’s first day

Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day in office. Some of them repealed Trump’s proclamations, including the Muslim travel ban and stopping the construction of southern border wall.

Burrows said it was interesting to see how Biden signed away the Muslim travel ban, something so divisive, in “a few minutes.” Biden’s quickness to undo some of Trump’s policies gave Lee hope about Biden keeping his promises.

“I think taking this stuff early on is proving that he's gonna do what he said he's going to do now, or at least it's a good start to it,” Lee said.

While some students were cheerful and hopeful about the halted construction of the southern border wall, Smith saw it as a threat to American citizens.

“I knew that the wall was gonna get stopped because Trump's not president anymore, but obviously I'm not a fan of that. I don't want a bunch of illegal immigrants pouring into our country,” Smith said.

Smith said he wants the immigration process to be easier for incoming immigrants but doesn’t believe anyone should be allowed to illegally immigrate to the U.S. However, Kahaian thought the wall was an “absolute” waste of money.

“I thought it was just a gimmick,” Kahaian said. “Honestly, I mean if you think about the southern border wall, no matter how big that wall is like people are still going to come in.”

The future of America

Smith hopes the regulations Biden puts in doesn’t take away his freedoms, but is hopeful for the future.

“I'm hopeful I hope that it's okay, but I think we'll start to see some true colors over these next few years of what the Democratic Party is going to try and push through, and for me, that's not enjoyable,” Smith said. “But until then we'll see what happens.”

Lee, however, sees Biden’s inauguration as a change that she hopes can help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it's like a welcome change from the administration that we had in the past, especially the one that kind of instilled a lot of fear into people who weren't white or a white male or people that weren't supportive of him,” Lee said. “When we see some good things in the future because like the past four years for very rough.”