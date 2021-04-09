Isabella Luu did not know when she would be able to receive her COVID-19 vaccine in Athens. Because of this, Luu and many other students made hour-long treks outside of Athens to get vaccinated.
“I’m out of state from a small town. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to get the vaccines very soon in Iowa, so I figured that if an opportunity came up for me here that I would grab it,” said Luu, a sophomore journalism and anthropology major at the University of Georgia.
People have scrambled to receive COVID-19 vaccines since rollout began, yet many had to wait for eligibility to open for their age group due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a staggered administration to target the most vulnerable populations first.
However, some UGA students already received and opted for vaccinations outside of the university even before they were eligible.
Gov. Brian Kemp recommended that some Georgians travel to south Georgia to receive vaccines, and social media users advised people in Georgia to receive a vaccine from other places rather than wait for their university or place of employment.
Georgia people please regularly check your eligibility and don’t wait on your university or employment to get the vaccine to you. Walgreens and Publix have been pretty efficient at getting vaccines out and you can check on their websites to do so. https://t.co/yCppESuWeG— Pate Duncan (@PateDuncan) March 14, 2021
Luu received her vaccine on March 19.
“I heard from other UGA employees that it was going kind of slowly, and I didn't hear anything from the health center since they sent out that initial survey,” Luu said. “I just didn’t want to wait.”
Luu said she found out she could be vaccinated outside the University Health Center from a message posted to Facebook stating that vaccines were available to people who did not fit eligibility at the Habersham County Fairgrounds. The mass vaccination site is about an hour away from Athens.
“It's like, ‘Oh, we have a lot of vaccines. We need people to use them, so they don't go to waste,’” Luu said.
Luu said she informed other students about the opportunity as well.
Priyanka Parikh, a sophomore biochemistry and economics major, signed up to receive a vaccine at Habersham County Fairgrounds on March 19 as well. Parikh said she was uncertain when she would get vaccinated through the university.
“I didn't view it as an inconvenience. I wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and if that meant driving a little bit, I was fine with it,” Parikh said.
Both students said they had no success getting vaccine appointments at local pharmacies, such Walgreens and Publix, but know others that have.
Mercedes Fricks, a pharmacy technician at the Walgreens on Prince Avenue, said the store has been efficient in distributing vaccines as it administers approximately 70 to 90 shots a day.
Eligibility opened for all college students about a week after Luu and Parikh received vaccines.
Kemp announced on March 23 during a press conference that adults aged 16 and older would be eligible beginning March 25.
UGA’s vaccine rollout for all students began in anticipation of the announcement. The UGA Medical Oversight Task Force sent an email to all UGA faculty, staff and students containing information about the vaccination process, vaccine shipments and the current number of people vaccinated as of March 24.
3,168 eligible members of the campus community received the first dose, and 1,769 people completed two doses, according to the email.
Health officials still encourage everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands despite the ongoing vaccination process, according to the email.
“Preferably, best case scenario, I'd like everyone to be vaccinated. It's not realistic,” Luu said. “But I guess for me, personally, since so many of my friends are getting vaccinated, it's like the circle of people I'm around will have vaccinations.”