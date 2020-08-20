University of Georgia students returned to campus for the first time in over five months since it’s closure in March due to COVID-19. This semester, classes will be either in person, online or a hybrid model of both formats.
With Georgia’s coronavirus test positivity rate now above 10%, UGA students will begin the new normal of wearing masks on campus and sitting 6 feet apart from classmates.
The Tate Student Center wasn’t bustling with people like usual as most students wore face coverings and maintained social distance practices.
The Red & Black spoke to four students at the student center about their concerns and feelings on the first day.
Awais Bokhari is a Mechanical Engineering major.
"It was just weird that everything's closed. I'm usually at the student center a lot, even though it's my first semester, I used to just come around and visit friends. It used to be so loud and everything and right now it's quieter and everything. So it is a little different, but it'll get better soon.”
Bokhari said he felt safe in his classes with the social distance measures in place.
Gabrielle Floyd is a biology, pre-med major.
“It kind of sucks but like I'm also excited for it because it's still freshman year. I just hate that we have to do it this way. I’m kind of getting used to it and I really don’t mind it because I had to end my senior year this way. I’m half into it and it half kinda sucks, but I’m working with it.”
Nate Shear is a Finance and International Business major.
“I mean what I've seen everywhere it's pretty much like structured, so you have to social distance, at least when you're within buildings,” Shear said. “I rode a bus this morning, and it was spaced out. There really [weren’t] that many people on it at all, and there [weren’t] even people waiting at the bus stop. It wasn’t too much of a hassle. I was expecting that to be kind of a hassle in the morning but it really wasn't.”
Shear said he would like everyone to wear masks on campus so classes can remain in-person.
Caroline Baston is an Applied Biotechnology major.
Baston enrolled in an online summer course and did not enjoy the experience.
It was really hard and it was like the material didn’t translate well online. I’m apprehensive [about] how it’s gonna work.”
She is uncertain of how long in-person classes will last during the fall semester.
“I guess I don't have any concerns because I really don't think we'll stay in person for more than two weeks. So, I have to survive these two weeks and I feel like we’ll be all online.”
