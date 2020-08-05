University of Georgia students, faculty and staff will stage a die-in protest on UGA’s North Campus on Thursday at noon. The protest is hosted by the United Campus Workers of Georgia.

Protesters posing as dead bodies will line the walkway from the Arch to UGA President Jere Morehead’s office, according to Bryant Barnes, a graduate student in the history department. Some people will stand silently by the Arch. The protest will be socially distanced and participants will wear masks, according to a UCWGA news release.

The group also plans to deliver the open letter that was written by graduate students and signed by students and allies from across the state to Morehead’s office. The letter asks that graduate students be included in fall reopening plans, and that the university make changes to its current plans.

Barnes said the demonstration is protesting the university’s “death calculus,” or how the University System of Georgia and UGA are planning to reopen despite the potential deaths of students, faculty and staff from COVID-19.

“Morehead and several other administrators mentioned [in a public Zoom forum] that they were trying to manage risk as best as possible,” Barnes said. “We’re trying to figure out exactly how those calculations are made — how fees for housing and other student fees are being weighted against a potential loss of lives.”

The Red & Black’s photo desk will be covering the die-in protest Thursday. Check back at redandblack.com and follow @redandblack on Twitter for updates.