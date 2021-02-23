On Feb.15, The University of Georgia canceled all spring 2021 Maymester study away programs. Applications are currently available for summer and fall 2021 programs. However, students who are planning on studying abroad should have a good back-up plan in case their upcoming program is canceled.
Studying abroad is an essential part of many students' college experience — students dream of immersing themselves in other cultures while taking school credit and experiencing new opportunities. The uncertainty of having a study abroad experience that may be canceled due to COVID-19 can affect many students' decisions on whether or not to apply for the programs.
“As some international destinations remain inaccessible, UGA students are advised to work with their program directors to explore postponing their participation or re-applying to a program for a future semester/year where feasible,” said Yana A. Cornish, UGA’s Director of Global Education.
Sasha Severtson, a sophomore statistics major, originally planned on studying abroad in Russia in summer 2020 through UGA, but the program was canceled due to COVID-19 two months before it was supposed to begin. The program was going to carry over into summer 2021, so he did not have to resubmit the application, but the program was later canceled outright.
The cancellation affected Severtson’s schedule, as he planned on studying abroad earlier in his college career so he could focus his later summers on internships.
“Considering the country I would prefer to study in is Russia, I’d rather stay here than go for a few weeks and risk having to get sent home,” Severtson said.
Sarah Wakeman, a junior international affairs major, echoed Severtson’s opinion about not taking a chance with the program.
“If I had an option of going right now versus in a year or two to wait it out, I would definitely wait it out,” Wakeman said.
Wakeman plans on studying abroad through the School of Public and International Affairs program offered in the spring in Cortona, Italy. She is getting the COVID-19 vaccine before the summer, and has been taking care to act safely thus far due to an autoimmune disease.
Severtson and Wakeman's thoughts reflect many of the students who planned to study abroad during their college experience. Cornish said she is aware of this “noticeable gap” in the students' ideal college experience without the certainty of student abroad programs and said, “We are looking forward to resuming our operations once it is safe to do so.”
UGA’s Office of Global Engagement “is committed to offering a wide array of study opportunities that are inclusive to students of all majors,” Cornish said. The office is currently working on providing virtual global internships so they are able to provide students with new opportunities to be able to engage internationally.
“We are planning to continue to offer virtual options post-COVID to increase access to international education,” Cornish said.
Cornish said students who participate in study abroad programs that are canceled will receive a full refund for program fees and deposits.