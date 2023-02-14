In November 2022, the University of Georgia announced its newest attempt to make campus transportation easy and environmentally friendly –Spin bikes– a part of the Bulldog Bike Share program. With hubs popping up all over campus, from East Campus Village to the Tate Student Center, the program is intended to be a simple and efficient alternative to driving or taking the bus.
Spin is a micro-mobility company that offers electric pedal-assist bikes and is the “#1 global micro-mobility player," according to their website.
However, this is not the first time UGA has tried to set this plan in motion. The first attempt was in 2011, when the Office of Sustainability worked with a group of students, one of whom proposed the idea, to create the Bulldog Bikes program.
“We’re hopeful that people will enjoy it, and that there will be a demand in the future,” Kevin Kirsche, director of the UGA Office of Sustainability said in a 2017 interview with the Red & Black.
There were more attempts in 2017, and 2019, with the last attempt ending on Oct. 30, 2020, due to COVID-19. The bike share model has also changed throughout the years, going from using abandoned bikes and turning them into usable modes of transportation to collaborations with companies like Gotcha and Spin to provide students with accessible electric pedal assist bikes that students can rent for a fee.
There was also a brief issue on campus with electric scooters, culminating in the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission putting a one-year ban on Lime and Bird scooters in December 2018, and the subsequent permanent ban in November 2020.
However, some students feel that it doesn’t seem like the latest bike share attempt has made many strides. With only 22 hubs covering UGA's vast 767-acre campus, freshman biochemistry and molecular biology major Caleb Camesi said it feels a little lacking.
“Sometimes my classes will be a 25-minute walk, and there are only 20 minutes to class. So if the bike program was more efficient, I would like to be able to commute to class like that,” Camesi said. “But I just don't see [the point in] having to park it 500 feet away when I can walk and save that time.”
There is also the issue of pricing. With a $1 unlock fee, and a $0.25 per minute fee, freshman computer science major Alex Greenfield said that rides that last longer than a few minutes can rack up a hefty price tag. While there is a monthly access pass available, it isn’t always the best option, especially given the free UGA bus system.
“It was kind of shocking to see how much it cost,” Greenfield said.
Beyond the cost, other issues persist. Freshman political science major Jeffrey Markowitz said he has issues with the bike’s pedal assist not working, or a bike not working after being unlocked.
“I'll try to start up a bike and then figure out it doesn't work. And so I'll put it back, and it'll still charge me like $1.25,” Markowitz said.
Camesi said seeing full bike racks is indicative of their popularity.
“I've honestly only seen a handful of people actually use them. So I think a lot of the consensus is they're just not as effective,” Camesi said.
All agreed that more hubs, reduction or elimination of “parking zones” so the bikes could be parked anywhere, a decrease in prices, and a potential return to scooter rentals could be ways to improve the program.
“They're not good bikes,” Greenfield said. “If they’re going to go with an electric option, why not do scooters? They are cheaper, they break less.”
All three student opinions seem to echo the same sentiment: the program has potential but needs a renovation to better suit the needs of the students it aims to serve.