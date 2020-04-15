The University System of Georgia Board of Regents unanimously approved a recommendation to keep tuition the same for the upcoming fiscal year in a teleconference Tuesday.
Undergraduate and graduate students will pay the same for the 2020-21 academic year as they did for the 2019-20 academic year. University of Georgia in-state tuition is $4,895 per semester for students taking more than six hours. Out-of-state tuition is $14,415 per semester for students taking more than six hours.
This is the third time in the past 10 years the USG has not increased tuition.
The BOR approved mandatory fee changes for several USG institutions, but none will be changed at UGA. Mandatory fees include athletic fees, student health services fees, student activity fees, parking and transportation fees, and technology fees.
Due to financial hardships caused by COVID-19, the board passed a motion to accelerate the elimination of the undergraduate online tuition differential for the 2020 summer semester.
Georgia resident students will pay the same tuition rate for online classes as they would for in-person classes. Out-of-state students will pay the same tuition rates as they did for spring 2020.
In April 2018, the BOR passed a three-year phase out plan to gradually eliminate the differential. This will be the third and final reduction of the online tuition differential, according to Tracey Cook, executive vice chancellor and treasurer. This will only apply to students taking all-online classes in future summer semesters, Cook said.
The BOR approved the elimination of all mandatory fees — excluding the special institutional fee and technology fee — for the summer 2020 semester.
The BOR’s revenue losses are expected to be between $330 and $340 million through the summer semester, Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. The BOR is expected to receive approximately $125 million in funds from the federal government. A decision on how these funds will be used has not been reached yet.
