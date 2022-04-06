The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday it extended a pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections through Aug. 31 to allow for “the responsible phase-down of pandemic relief,” according to a press release.
All borrowers with paused loans will be allowed to re-enter repayment in good standing by removing the effects of delinquency and default, according to the release.The Office of Federal Student Aid will work on new partnerships to streamline borrowers in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.
“The Department of Education is committed to ensuring that student loan borrowers have a smooth transition back to repayment,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the release. “This additional extension will allow borrowers to gain more financial security as the economy continues to improve and as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”