A study performed by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth found that the lifetime earnings of each new four-year college graduate in the state will increase its gross domestic product by almost $2 million.
The research assumed each graduate would work for 40 years after earning a bachelor’s degree. The study found that the economic benefit to the state’s economy would be $1,992,065 over that time period.
The student who earned a degree still benefits the most from it, however. About 61% of the value of a bachelor’s degree goes directly to the graduate, while the other 39% goes to the graduate’s employer, community and state, according to the study.
The study also found that the lifetime earnings of a Georgian who earns a bachelor’s degree are nearly twice as much as a Georgian with a high school diploma alone. A Georgian with a bachelor’s degree will earn an average of $2.61 million, while one with a high school diploma will earn $1.4 million over their 40 year work life.
A Georgian with a Master’s degree will earn an average of $2.82 million, a doctoral degree $3.47 million and a professional degree $3.63 million, according to the study.
Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center, said the payback ratio for earning a bachelor’s degree in the state is 12-to-1.
According to a 2018 survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 33.4% of adults in Georgia have a bachelor’s degree, just short of the national average of 34%. If Georgia had matched the national rate in 2018, it would have added $1.7 billion to the state’s economy that year, according to the study. If 40% of Georgians had bachelor’s degrees, the state’s 2018 GDP would have increased by $18.2 billion.
The study’s findings suggest there aren’t enough Georgians with bachelor’s degrees to meet employers’ needs, Humphreys said. He said this is true for the whole nation, but especially in Georgia.
Commented