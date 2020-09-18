The University of Georgia suspended an on-campus fraternity for violating COVID-19 guidelines Sunday, although the name of the organization and the specific guidelines it violated are still unclear. Two other organizations are also under investigation, according to a UGA press release.
The university said the fraternity is temporarily suspended as a result of an investigation into “a gathering in which social distancing and public health guidelines were not followed and alcohol and other drugs were allegedly present.”
The fraternity is now prohibited from “organizing or engaging in organization activities,” according to the release.
Angela Hurt, who works in the Office of the Vice President for Marketing and Communications, and Stan Jackson, who works in the Office of Student Affairs, both said that they “do not comment on the details of individual cases in the conduct process” and did not provide the names of the organizations or their locations on campus.
UGA Interfraternity Council president Brennan Cox did not comment on whether the suspended fraternity is an IFC organization. “The university’s Office of Student Conduct and its proceedings are separate from the UGA Interfraternity Council. It would be inappropriate for me to comment on such,” he said in an email Wednesday.
“The university continues to encourage and express appreciation for good health practices exhibited by the vast majority of students,” UGA's release said.
