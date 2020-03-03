Georgia has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Brian Kemp said during a press conference Monday night.
The two patients live in the same household in Fulton County. One of the patients had recently returned from Italy, and they are both currently staying in isolation to contain the virus.
“The immediate risk of COVID-19 to the general public … remains low at this time,” said Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, in a press release.
This announcement comes days after the University of Georgia Office of Global Engagement suspended all spring 2020 study abroad and exchange programs in Italy and South Korea. The U.S. Department of State raised the travel advisory to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” for those countries on Feb. 28 and Feb. 25, respectively.
Students were requested to return to the U.S., effective immediately, and returning students have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days in a March 2 Archnews email sent to all UGA faculty, staff and students.
Students attending Maymester and summer study abroad programs also received a notice about a more lenient refund policy on withdrawal deadlines, due to potential financial concerns from the global COVID-19 outbreak.
UGA directed The Red & Black's request for comment on epidemic protocol to the University Health Center website.
Throughout the last week, the U.S. has modified its approach to COVID-19. On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead U.S. efforts in combating the outbreak, and on Feb. 26, the CDC announced that the spread of the virus was “not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather ... when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”
Kemp announced a Georgia coronavirus task force in a Feb. 28 press release made up of 18 public officials, including the general manager of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the chancellor of the University System of Georgia and the director of Atlanta’s Office of Emergency Preparedness. According to the release, the task force will assess Georgia’s preparations and procedures for preventing, identifying and addressing cases of coronavirus.
On Saturday, the U.S. saw its first COVID-19-related death in Washington with five more to follow, and there are 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S., as of press time.
While the rate of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is slowing down, the virus is spreading to other countries, with the most cases outside of China in South Korea, Iran and Italy.
If you or someone you know has recently been affected by the COVID-19 developments in any capacity, through either the university’s study abroad programs or personal connections, please email sliang@randb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.