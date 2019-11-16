John Patrick Bray, an assistant professor of theatre in the University of Georgia’s Department of Theatre and Film Studies, has been accused of sexual assault by a former student in a Medium post published on Nov. 12.
The former student alleged Bray assaulted her on July 27, 2016, while she was visiting Bray in New Paltz, New York. According to an account of the incident that the student authored for Buzzfeed, after she drove Bray home from a bar, he allegedly climbed onto the couch where she was sleeping and “slipped a hand down [her] pants,” groped her, kissed her neck and “spoke dirty,” despite multiple refusals from the former student.
The student previously outlined her experiences with Bray in Facebook, Buzzfeed and Medium posts, but did not directly identify the professor.
Bray began lecturing in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies in 2011 and joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 2015. The former student alleges she took classes with Bray in the spring and fall semesters of 2015, during which she "came to consider him someone [she] could trust." Bray would frequently share details of his life with Smith, including his relationship with his wife, according to the article.
“Professor Bray used our power dynamic and mentor-mentee relationship to his advantage,” the former student wrote.
The Red & Black filed an open records request for Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy findings involving complaints against Bray filed with UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office, which investigates such complaints, from January 2000 to August 2019. The request did not turn up any applicable documents.
The Red & Black is investigating the allegations and will provide updates as they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.