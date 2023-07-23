The University of Georgia’s rolling three-year average of fundraising has reached a record $235.1 million, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
The total averages the amount of donations from the last three years of giving. This is the third consecutive year the total has risen and the sixth consecutive year the amount has exceeded $200 million, the release said.
In fiscal year 2023, private donations to UGA reached $242.8 million, the second highest in university history. From July 2022 to June 2023, 71,223 donors contributed to UGA, according to the release. Over the course of the year, donors endowed 16 faculty positions and created 158 scholarship funds. The donations also endowed a total of 301 funds to be used across the university.
“I want to express my sincere thanks to each and every donor for helping us continue to elevate the University of Georgia to new heights,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in the release. “UGA would be a vastly different place without the generous support of our alumni, friends and the UGA Foundation.”
The 2023 annual Dawg Day of Giving on March 30 set the single-day giving record for UGA, with 11,091 gifts from all 50 states contributing $5.6 million to the university. This year’s Senior Signature campaign also set a record with 3,377 members of the class of 2023 donating to the program.
UGA has received donations from a myriad of organizations over the past year, including $5 million from Georgia Power Company towards the College of Engineering, $3 million from the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation for the Poultry Science Building and $1.5 million from Chick-Fil-A to develop a statewide youth leadership program, the release said.