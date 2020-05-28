The “gradual” reopening of the University of Georgia’s campus will begin on June 15 and involve three phases, an Archnews email to faculty and staff announced Thursday.
Phase One will allow the limited presence of essential staff and supervisors on campus beginning June 15 following the Georgia Department of Public Health social distancing guidelines, according to the email from university administration.
During this phase, the use of teleworking alongside on-campus work and a rotating weekly schedule is preferred. The priority of Phase One is to prepare the campus and staff to allow additional members to return to campus in Phase Two. Phase Three will culminate with the return of staff, faculty and students in August for the fall semester, according to the email.
The university vice presidents, deans, department heads and directors will determine what supervisors should return to campus to oversee and manage safety and health guidelines in their work environment, according to the email. Faculty and staff previously deemed essential and allowed to work on campus may continue to do so, according to the email. Staff members who are chosen to support their supervisors with “mission critical” or “time-sensitive work” also can return to campus.
However, no employee can return to campus before being notified by their unit.
UGA’s plan was developed over the past month using advice from university health and medical experts, according to the email. The recommendations have been submitted to the University System of Georgia for approval. UGA experts are currently analyzing protocols for screening, monitoring, notification and isolation, coordinating plans for contact tracing with the DPH and exploring options for COVID-19 testing.
The email stated an educational campaign would be released promptly detailing the safety precautions taken by the university, what resources are available and individuals’ responsibility to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DPH guidelines.
