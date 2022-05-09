The University of Georgia will end campus COVID-19 measures on May 16, according to a Monday Archnews email. UGA will begin treating COVID-19 the same as other infectious disease cases. The measures set to be discontinued include:
Weekly health and exposure updates on the COVID-19 website (a final update will publish on May 18)
Weekend call center staffing by Student Care and Outreach
Isolation and quarantine housing accommodations
Pop-up and surveillance testing
The reporting tool DawgCheck
The University System of Georgia, in compliance with a federal court judgment, no longer requires passengers to wear masks on campus transportation.
Faculty, employees, students and their qualifying dependents aged 16 and up will continue to receive free first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccination from the University Health Center.
UGA plans to maintain a license for the DawgCheck notification system should it need to be redeployed and will continue to advise senior administrators as needed, the email said.