The University of Georgia will waive all laboratory and supplementary course material fees beginning in the spring 2020 semester, according to an Archnews email sent to students, faculty and staff on Oct. 7.
Ranging between $5 to $200 per course, approximately 450 courses at UGA charge fees to offset the cost of laboratory supplies or other equipment, according to a UGA Today news release. The fees go toward purchasing lab or supply kits, chemical lab consumables, licensing fees, art supplies and other instructional aids.
The elimination of course material fees removes a “potential financial barrier” for students, UGA President Jere Morehead said in the news release. On average, approximately 13,000-14,000 students pay $50 per semester in course fees, according to the release.
In addition to reducing the “cost of college for cash-strapped students,” the elimination will benefit students who choose to not take specific courses due to cost concerns, Student Government Association President Rachel Byers said in the release.
“The positive result is that students have the ability to explore their passions without worrying about their bank accounts,” Byers said.
The university has established a separate fund administered by the Office of the Vice President for Instruction to ensure its departments receive “adequate resources” to purchase course materials at wholesale or in bulk through state purchasing contracts, according to the release. Academic departments and faculty will apply for the funding each year, and the VP’s office will establish an application process by spring 2020.
“We are committed to relieving a source of financial pressure for students to help them take the classes they need without having to worry about additional costs,” said Rahul Shrivastav, UGA vice president for instruction. “At the same time, we are taking steps to ensure that faculty have the necessary resources to secure the class supplies they need to teach their classes effectively.”
