University of Georgia Transportation and Parking Services will begin managing UGA parking lots downtown after regular business hours starting April 1, according to an ArchNews email sent on March 11.
After-hours enforcement will occur Monday-Friday from 6 p.m.-midnight and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-midnight. This excludes UGA home football game days.
The affected lots include N02, N03, N04, W01, W16, Herty Drive areas and One Press Place.
A valid UGA parking permit is still required to park in these parking lots prior to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, according to the email. UGA students, faculty and staff can park in these lots after-hours for free as long as their vehicle information has been added to the Parking Account Management System, according to the email.
Students, faculty, and staff who do not have a UGA parking permit can park in the lots if they pre-register their vehicle in the Parking Account Management System. Those not affiliated with UGA will need to use ParkMobile or pay stations to pay for parking.
Parking will be monitored in the areas by a compliance vehicle that uses cameras to scan license plate numbers, according to the email.