The University of Georgia has nearly 300 on-campus rooms and nearly 200 off-campus rooms for students who test positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday UGA news release.
There are 99 rooms in University Housing dorms and 195 rooms in the Georgia Center Hotel, according to the release. UGA has secured nearly 100 rooms from a local private vendor and is finalizing arrangements for another almost 100 rooms from a different vendor. The release doesn’t say where the rooms are located.
This brings UGA’s total COVID-19 isolation rooms to nearly 500 once the arrangements are finalized at an undetermined date. The university reported 821 COVID-19 cases over the week of Aug. 24-30.
All students who test positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to leave campus immediately and return to their primary residence, according to the release. Rooms provided by UGA are for students who are unable to return home.
UGA’s Student Care and Outreach will assist students in isolation, according to the release.
