New University of Georgia students will attend orientation online this summer due to COVID-19, university officials announced in a tweet Friday.
In a video posted by the UGA Admissions Twitter account, Director of New Student Orientation Larry Cloud said orientation will be delivered online via small group meetings, orientation modules and other virtual options.
All new UGA students are required to attend orientation before enrolling in courses. Students typically attend two days of programming in groups with student orientation leaders and meet with their academic adviser to register for fall classes.
Incoming students will receive information about online orientation in the upcoming months, Cloud said.
