The University of Georgia’s Russell Library will host a conversation with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich Tuesday evening. The event will take place at the Special Collections Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be moderated by Joseph Watson, Carolyn Caudell Tieger Professor of Public Affairs Communications. It is free to attend.
Luckovich has been on the AJC staff since 1989 and received the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1995 and 2006. He was also a finalist in 1986.
The event is a part of "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons," a traveling exhibition of 51 original editorial cartoons from the first half of the 20th century. The exhibition will be at the Russell Library until Oct. 5.