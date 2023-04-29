On May 2, the University of Georgia will host its annual candlelight memorial for students, faculty and staff who have died in the last year at 7 p.m. on the steps of the UGA Chapel, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
The names of the 26 students, faculty and staff who have died since April 2022 will be read aloud, followed by a toll of the Chapel bell and a candle being lit. President Jere W. Morehead will lead the service honoring the students and faculty and staff, according to the release. The service will be coordinated by UGA Well-being Resources, an initiative led by UGA Student Affairs.
The names will be read by Savannah Hembree, president of the UGA Staff Council, George Moore, president of the Student Government Association and Luke Naeher, chair of the University Council Executive Committee. Members of the Arch Society will light the candles as each name is read. Students’ hometowns and areas of study will be read, as well as faculty and staffs’ positions.
The students who will be honored are: Conner Barkie, Beth Buchanan, Ethan Caldwell, Matthew Campbell, Hannah Folsom, Eun Jung, Molly Ridley McKie, McAuley Millen, Ellen Scott, Caleb Thompson, and Devin Willock.
The faculty and staff who will be honored are Angela Avery, Safije Bakalli, Kathy Bolt, Douglas Dvoracek, Catrina Dygert, Andre Farley, Keith Fowler, Angela Hall, Sally Hoover, Shigeru Koyama, Kendra Lawrence, Chandler LeCroy, Michael Thomas, and Andrew Williams. Student hometowns and majors as well as faculty positions can be found in the UGA Today release.