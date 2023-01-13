The University of Georgia will be hosting a parade and celebration ceremony honoring the Georgia Bulldogs second consecutive National Championship win and the team’s success in the 2022 season this Saturday.
The parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. and move down Lumpkin Street towards Sanford Stadium.
A Dawg Walk will directly proceed the parade at 1 p.m. before a ceremony in Sanford Stadium starting at 2 p.m.
Due to construction on the South side of the stadium, the Dawg Walk route has been updated to start at the Baxter Street extension and move through the Tate Student Center Plaza.
Seating at the ceremony is limited to the West, East and North stands due to the construction.
Attendees can park in the North Campus Parking Deck or any other North Campus parking lot, which is free on the weekends. Parking is also available downtown.
For more information about parking for the parade and ceremony, visit the UGA Transportation and Parking Services website.