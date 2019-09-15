With more than 2,000 University of Georgia students embarking on study abroad programs offered by the university per year, one in four graduating seniors will have studied abroad during their time at UGA.
The Office of Global Engagement offers more than 100 study abroad programs during the fall, spring, Maymester and summer semesters, ranging from training courses on the physiological principles of muscle hypertrophy in Scotland to experiential fieldwork among the Australian wildlife.
Here are a few new programs the OGE has developed that are open to students in 2020:
College of Education - American Sign Language in France
The “American Sign Language in France” program allows American Sign Language students in their second and third levels to to “engage with deaf people and deaf culture” in Paris and Lyon, France, according to the Office of Global Engagement (OGE).
Led by program director Brian Leffler, the-10 day program will provide 12 students the opportunity to earn credit in ASL 2 and 3. The program will begin in the summer 2020 and run from June 22 to July 2.
The program will allow students to learn more about the history of French sign language. The OGE describes a typical day of the program consisting of language instruction and review sessions in the mornings and evenings. Outside of the classroom, students can network with individuals in local deaf communities and visit the birthplaces of historical deaf figures.
The trip also includes tours of historical churches, a show at the International Visual Theatre, a visit to the National Institute for Deaf Children of Paris and a farewell dinner in Paris near the Eiffel Tower.
Leffler chose France because of the rich history of sign language and the deaf schools there.
“Although our countries and languages are different, humanity is all the same,” Leffler said. “That’s what I hope students will discover from this program.”
To qualify for the program, students must have either prerequisite language skills of AMSL 1010 (ASL 1) for AMSL 1020 (ASL 2) credits or AMSL 1020 (ASL 2) for AMSL 2010 (ASL 3) credits, according to the OGE.
College of Family and Consumer Sciences - Diversity of Families, Schools, and Communities in Norway and Scotland
The “Diversity of Families, Schools, and Communities in Norway and Scotland” study abroad program partners with local communities in Oslo and Glasgow with a service-learning approach to better understand the lived experiences of youth and their families, according to the OGE website.
Led by co-program directors Dr. Sonia Janis and Dr. Jennifer George, the program combines hands-on learning application and local exploration to assist “marginalized and vulnerable communities” in both cities, according to the OGE website.
The program’s schedule ranges from classroom instruction and community partner meetings to service-learning work days, guided trips and free days, according to the OGE website.
The program will offer four classes for credit, including EDUC 4/6450L: International Educational Experiences in the Classroom and Community, ETAP 4/6510: Children and Schools Abroad and in the United States, HDFS 4900: Seminar in HDFS and HDFS 5710/7710: Study Tour in HDFS.
Franklin College of Arts and Sciences – Women and US Public Discourse in London
The “Women and US Public Discourse in London” program is offered during spring break and provides students the opportunity to meet women “leading women’s rights today” and to see where women protested for the right to vote.
Led by program director Dr. Belinda Southard, the week-long trip will include a combination of instruction, guest lectures and traveling. Students will visit the global headquarters for women leaders, museum exhibits and the Women's Library at the London School of Economics.
No prerequisites are required for the program, but students must register for London & Women's Public Discourse, according to the OGE website. The course will act as an experiential component to a students' learning experience.
Southard chose the location because she studied abroad in London as an undergraduate student and all of her research regarding women’s rights takes her back there.
“The movements that took place in London in the early 1900’s drastically influenced the women’s movement here in the U.S.,” Southard said.
College of Public Health - Comparative Healthcare Systems in Europe
“Comparative Healthcare Systems in Europe” is a Maymester study abroad program exploring how healthcare is organized and delivered in other countries around the world.
Led by program director Dr. Lesley Clack, students will visit Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom to compare and contrast European healthcare systems with the U.S. system, see how the healthcare system has evolved over time and understand the role of government in healthcare.
The countries were chosen for the high quality of their healthcare systems, according to the OGE website. Through classroom discussion, healthcare facility visits, guest lectures and guided tours, students will immerse themselves in the different challenges and solutions to healthcare in Europe.
There are no prerequisite requirements for the program, but students must register for HPAM 3650/7650: Comparative Healthcare Systems, according to the OGE.
