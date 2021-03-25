The University of Georgia will be offering a new undergraduate minor in law for fall 2021, according to the UGA School of Law website.
The minor in law, jurisprudence and the state will help undergraduate students “understand how the law works, how the law matters and how it can be used to create a career that makes a difference whether they intend to become a lawyer or not,” Logan E. Sawyer III, the law school’s director of undergraduate studies, said in a statement.
The minor will consist of two required courses in the School of Law — foundations of American law and law, justice and the state — and three electives taught by faculty in the School of Law or other departments at UGA, according to the website.
This is the first minor offered by the UGA School of Law.