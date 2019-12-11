The University of Georgia has announced the creation of a Master of Fine Arts in Film, Television and Digital Media in partnership with the Georgia Film Academy and Pinewood Forest, a “new urbanist” community located near Pinewood Atlanta Studios, according to a UGA news release.
The Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication and Franklin College of Arts and Sciences will house the new program and will induct its first cohort in fall 2020. Aiming to target Georgia’s growing motion picture and television industry, the two-year program is the only master of fine arts program in film production at a public university in Georgia, according to the release.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the 62-credit hour program on Feb. 12, 2019.
Students in the master’s program will spend their first year studying in classroom settings in Athens. During the second year of the program, students will relocate to Pinewood Forest to work on capstone projects, internships and advanced courses taught in partnership with the Georgia Film Academy, according to the release.
Jay Hamilton, UGA entertainment and media studies department head, told The Red & Black in March that the department is “trying to enhance the availability of this program to more and more people, rather than people who just have the financial needs and in that way boost diversity because diversity is such a huge problem in the media industry today.”
“Along with providing affordable, accessible, high quality training, this critical new professional degree program will help ensure that Georgia has its own complete and sustainable entertainment industry,” said Executive Director of the Georgia Film Academy Jeffrey Stepakoff in the release.
The program will develop additional partnerships with Georgia-based production sites as it grows, according to the release.
