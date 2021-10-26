Certain University of Georgia employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, in accordance with federal law, according to an ArchNews email sent on Tuesday.
Employees covered by this policy include those who work on or in connection with a federal contract, or who work in a covered contractor workplace.
Executive Order 14042, signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, 2021, said that most federal contractors, including employees at public universities, must adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
This guidance was first issued on September 24, 2021, and it requires that all federal contracts or contract amendments entered into on or after Oct. 15, 2021, include language requiring all covered employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated by December 8, 2021, with limited exceptions.
All workers and visitors to covered contractor businesses must also follow existing CDC advice on mask use and physical separation, according to the Task Force's recommendations.
This ArchNews was sent after news broke of Georgia's top Republican leaders intending to launch a lawsuit this week challenging Biden's requirement that government contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Archnews stated that UGA receives hundreds of millions of dollars annually for federal contracts.
According to the ArchNews email, all covered employees regardless of full-time or part-time status must adhere to these guidelines. Student employees are also included in this executive order’s guidelines.
With a few exceptions, covered personnel who are not completely vaccinated must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8.
The new criteria states that "fully vaccinated" means two weeks following the last vaccination dosage. To be in compliance with a two-dosage schedule, the second dose must be administered by Nov 24, 2021.
For those who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline:
The first dose of the Moderna vaccination must be received before Wednesday, October 27.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine must be received by Wednesday, November 3.
A single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination is administered. Those who choose the J&J vaccination have until Wednesday, November 24 to get their shot.
Employees who are covered, including those who have previously been vaccinated, must present evidence of immunization.
While in covered contractor sites, employees and visitors must follow current CDC advice on mask use and social distancing. Given the federal government's wide definition of a covered workplace, this regulation applies to many parts of the UGA campuses.