The University of Georgia Administration Building on North Campus. (Photo/Jason Born)

The University of Georgia is sending all students two cloth face masks and a thermometer as COVID-19 precautions for the fall. The masks and thermometer will be sent to students’ home addresses listed in Athena beginning July 1.

Students should make sure their address is correct in Athena, according to a Tuesday Instagram story on UGA’s account. The university is spending around $300,000 on approximately 120,000 reusable masks for the UGA community.

Students are encouraged to wear masks on campus in the fall, but the University System of Georgia isn’t requiring them. Members of the UGA community have raised concerns about the lack of a mandate.

