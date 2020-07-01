The University of Georgia is sending all students two cloth face masks and a thermometer as COVID-19 precautions for the fall. The masks and thermometer will be sent to students’ home addresses listed in Athena beginning July 1.
Students should make sure their address is correct in Athena, according to a Tuesday Instagram story on UGA’s account. The university is spending around $300,000 on approximately 120,000 reusable masks for the UGA community.
Students are encouraged to wear masks on campus in the fall, but the University System of Georgia isn’t requiring them. Members of the UGA community have raised concerns about the lack of a mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.