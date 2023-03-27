he dog area of the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services Adoption Center is under precautionary quarantine until April 5 after the detection of canine parvovirus, according to a press release from Athens-Clarke County government.

The quarantine began on March 22 after a dead dog was found with a “slight presence” of canine parvovirus, also known as CPV or parvo. Parvo is a highly contagious virus that affects dogs and is most often seen in puppies who are too young to be vaccinated and other unvaccinated dogs. The infected dog was vaccinated as part of standard intake procedure, the release said.