There are various ways transfer students at the University of Georgia can acclimate to campus, including resources available to them from UGA Undergraduate Admissions, the Transfer Student Club and those via the Office of Transfer Services.
Undergraduate Admissions helps students with the technical portion of transferring their credits and the application process.
“We think of ourselves as transfer counselors,” assistant director of evaluation for transfer admissions Heather Elisabeth said.
Coming from different universities, admitted transfer students at UGA must have a minimum of a 3.3 GPA, 30-59 completed credit hours and have graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the semester of intended enrollment, according to Transfer Services.
Senior assistant director of evaluation for Undergraduate Admissions Jason Emond said around 1,500 students have applied thus far this year for the summer and fall semesters.
In Elisabeth’s opinion, the volume of transfer students enhances UGA campus.
“[They] definitely round out our campus with additional diversity, which is really important to the University of Georgia,” Elisabeth said.
UGA’s most recent Fact Book from 2021 states that out of 2,207 accepted applicants, a little over 1,500 transfer applicants enrolled in the university that year. The acceptance rate was about 74%.
But stories of both struggle and success emerge from transfer student social experiences. Lizzie Rice, junior journalism major and founder and president of the Transfer Student Club feels that although transfer students make up a noticeable sector of campus, she doesn’t feel a sense of belonging on campus.
“I went on the involvement network and the first thing I did was look up transfer student club, and it wasn’t there….I didn’t really find anything. That was interesting because I feel like a lot of people do transfer here,” Rice said. “We’re a pretty big part of the population, but we just don’t really feel like we belong. At least I know I don’t.”
The Transfer Student Club was founded in the fall of 2022 after Rice transferred in the spring. The goal of the club is to give transfer students an opportunity to meet each other and gain an authentic UGA experience.
“We're designed to help bring the traditional four-year, freshman at UGA experience to transfer students, because a lot of what UGA does to make students feel involved is very much so catered and skewed to that specific population of students,” Rice said.
Elisabeth said that Transfer Services offers transfer students ambassadors and mentoring, complementing the advising available through Undergraduate Admissions. According to Elisabeth, these resources paired with advising can support the students’ academic success on campus.
However, success academically does not equal success socially. A sense of belonging is what Rice is trying to achieve for the transfer student population.
“We’re just trying to make a small community that makes transfer students feel welcome. So, when they get here, they know where to go,” Rice said.
Sophomore music business major Brentsen Wyatt is vice president and one of the first members of the Transfer Student Club. He is currently enrolled in his first year at UGA. Wyatt said transferring creates unique challenges, yet unique opportunities.
“I think as a transfer student, it's harder, but also can be more fulfilling in getting a more varied experience, and getting maybe an even deeper experience in connection with UGA,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt said the Transfer Student Club aids those who have a more difficult time adjusting to life at UGA. Since the club was created, over 300 people have joined the GroupMe and there are over 50 active members, according to Wyatt.
“I've seen a lot of friendships form and a lot of groups formed out of this club that have been, I think, beneficial to everyone involved,” Wyatt said.
Rice agrees that the Transfer Student Club fills a need for transfer students in allowing them to gain a sense of community.
“A lot of transfer students do struggle. I know I've had a lot of people tell me before I made this club saying things like ‘I don't know what I would do without this club’ or ‘Thank you so much for making this club,’” Rice said. “The end goal is for every transfer student to know about us and feel like they can easily be involved in our club and be a part of the family.”