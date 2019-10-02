The University of Georgia chapter of Delta Delta Delta has been placed on probation for risk management policy violations involving alcohol, national Tri-Delta Fraternity President Kimberlee Sullivan said in an Oct. 2 statement emailed to The Red & Black.
An investigation into the violations led by the national organization found individual members had been held accountable for actions “considered hazing by Tri Delta,” according to Sullivan’s statement.
The statement arrives the week after National Hazing Prevention Week.
Screenshots of an email allegedly sent to chapter alumnae from Sullivan and Collegiate Chapter President Emma McHam were shared on Facebook by the anti-hazing Max Gruver Foundation. The email states that the memberships of 25 members “who violated these policies” have been terminated. The Facebook post has since been taken down.
According to the email screenshots, the investigation was prompted after the national organization was notified of a Bid Day event "that violated a number of risk management policies involving alcohol." The organization found Bid Day events involving alcohol may have occurred in previous years and “may be considered traditions across the UGA Greek community,” according to the email screenshots.
The national organization is requiring students who lost their memberships and currently reside in the Alpha Rho chapter house to find “alternate housing” by the end of the semester, according to the email screenshots. The university will assist members as they search for housing options, and the members will be offered refunds for pro-rata rent, dining fees, full room and key deposits and local chapter dues, the email screenshots said.
The organization plans to educate chapter members in risk management, alcohol and hazing, according to Sullivan’s statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.