The University Council at the University of Georgia held its final meeting of the spring 2022 semester on Wednesday to discuss several proposals and discuss reports for the upcoming school year.
The addition of a graduate-level university-wide requirement of a GradFIRST seminar and the revision of the bylaws and operating policy of the Faculty Post Tenure Review Appeals Committee drew opposition from several members.
The GradFIRST seminar series was presented by the University Curriculum Committee. Susan Sanchez, UGA College of Veterinary Medicine professor and chair of the UCC, introduced the action item as course reference number GRSC 7001. Ron Walcott, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the UGA Graduate School, commended this course.
Walcott said he conducted several surveys across graduate disciplines and the majority of students agreed that they would benefit from a course that brings people together during the start of their graduate education.
Two members of the University Council backed Sanchez’s proposal.Alejandra Villegas, a graduate student studying cellular biology, said that many schools do not lack resources for acclamation to a school, but rather students may not have the time or opportunity to examine them. Villegas said this program gives an up-front view of what UGA has to offer.
Thiab Taha, head of UGA’s Computer Science Department, reiterated authorization for the proposal and said many international students he works with often ask for more help when coming to UGA. The GradFIRST seminar was described by supporters as “invaluable.”
Daniel Markewitz, UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources professor and Joseph Fu, UGA mathematics professor in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, led the opposition. Both professors said the course was optional and unnecessary. Fu said he “doesn’t think a mandatory case has been made.” The proposal was approved with 108 votes for it, 45 against and 20 people abstaining.
Elizabeth St. Pierre, chair of the Faculty Post-Tenure Review Appeals Committee, said the revisions to the committee’s bylaws and operating policies are to comply with the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia's revised policy on post-tenure review. Barbara Biesecker, this year's chair of the UGA UCC Executive Committee, supported the proposal but said the Board’s policy cannot be altered.
S. Jack Hu, UGA senior vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost, said several faculty members have questioned what would happen following an unsatisfactory verdict in a post-tenure review. Hu said a system for faculty input and an improvement plan would be created. This policy passed with 190 votes for it, 19 against, and 30 abstentions.
The operating procedures of the FPTAC were reviewed with Fu, who has been vocal about many changes on campus, proposing an amendment to items three and four in section B of the proposal. Fu said a faculty member should have an advisor rather than an attorney present when in post-tenure review meetings.
Once this was added to the program, Biesbacker restated that several options were available to faculty based on reason, as they could appeal their decisions. Following several competing opinions, the council moved to vote. The proposal was approved with 98 votes for it, 16 against and 39 abstentions.
The meeting, led by UGA President Jere Morehead, addressed other items on the agenda. Following this configuration of the council, there have been three new minors added, three new certificate programs, the renaming of three majors, and several proposals to adjust the policies of committees such as the Faculty Affairs Committee and the Statutes and Bylaws Committee.
UGA Student Government Association President Bryson Henriott, Alex Medina, chair of the Human Resources Committee, and Janette Hill, chair of the Faculty Affairs Committee, gave reports of their successes since the previous meeting. Some accomplishments included Marshall Shepherd being named SEC Professor of the Year, more funding to spur improved infrastructure, specifically from the Woodrow Wilson Foundation, as well as $5,000, raises for university workers.