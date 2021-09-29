The University of Georgia’s University Council passed two resolutions supporting the implementation of COVID-19 mandates on campus during a meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Though the resolutions themselves are not policy, they demonstrate the council’s desire to see more safety measures put in place. The council is made up of over 200 members from across the university community, from deans to student representatives.
The first resolution, brought to the council from the committee on facilities, urges UGA President Jere Morehead to support mandating faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated and wear masks inside university facilities. It passed by a 117-19 margin, with 29 abstaining.
UGA administration has repeatedly stated that it does not have the power to mandate masks or vaccines on campus, as it must follow the University System of Georgia’s guidelines on such matters.
‘Liberation’ from USG
The second mandate was not originally on the meeting agenda, and was proposed during the meeting by philosophy professor Richard Dien Winfield. The resolution requests that the USG chancellor and Board of Regents “immediately release local control” of UGA so that it may adopt COVID-19 policies independently.
When proposing the resolution, Winfield insisted on its urgency and called it a matter of life and death.
“We have to get liberated from the control of the Board of Regents, the chancellor of the USG,” Winfield said. “We already have institutions of local governance, which in the current situation are not able to make any binding decisions regarding mitigation of COVID-19. We need to eliminate that situation.”
The council first had to vote to add the resolution to the meeting agenda. Excluding 30 abstentions, 79 members of the council voted to add the resolution to the agenda and 38 voted not to. With 67.5% support, the resolution barely cleared the requirement that two-thirds of voting members support adding it to the agenda. Abstentions did not count as voting members.
Once the resolution was on the agenda, it passed by an 82-29 margin, with 31 abstentions.
Letter to UGA administration
The council also voted to endorse a letter from the Faculty Affairs Committee and send it to Morehead and Senior Vice President S. Jack Hu. The letter calls for administrators to work with the USG Board of Regents and the governor to implement vaccine and indoor mask mandates, as well as randomized testing in the UGA community.
Joseph Fu, a mathematics professor and outspoken advocate for campus safety measures, spoke in support of the letter. He pointed out the dissonance in holding University Council meetings online for safety while holding classes in person inside packed lecture halls.
“The administration has repeatedly claimed inability, lack of authority, to put forth any serious COVID-19 restrictions or policies,” Fu said. “I have personally claimed authority to impose a mask mandate in my classes, which has been entirely successful. I’ve had no problems. I recommend this course of action to our administration.”
The council voted to endorse the letter by a 117-19 vote, with 29 abstaining.