The University of Georgia Police Department received a report around 4:05 a.m. on July 28 that an armed robbery occurred inside the North Campus Deck, according to a UGA special safety update.
Two campus visitors who were asleep in a vehicle were reportedly awoken by two males who had a black handgun.
According to the update, the suspects took several items from the victims and left the scene in a 2009 silver Honda Civic. The Honda has a rear spoiler and light grey aftermarket wheels with Georgia tag RPI 0447.
No injuries were sustained by either victim, according to the release. UGAPD asks anyone with information related to this incident or who sees the vehicle involved to contact UGAPD at 706-542-2200.
