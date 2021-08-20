The University of Georgia welcomed the class of 2025 with a special event on Dooley Field on Thursday.

As is UGA tradition, the freshmen were invited to enjoy free food, games and given the chance to make the “Super G” at Sanford Stadium.

As the freshmen made their way onto the field for their class photo, they were given a chance to learn the various chants and cheers that students start during games. This allowed the first-year students to experience what it truly meant to be a Bulldog in the stands.

Last year, the university took many precautions in response to COVID-19 that didn’t allow the class of 2024 to experience the event. As it has decided to open campus more this semester, both the freshman and sophomore class were invited to enjoy the tradition. The Sophomore Welcome was hosted on Wednesday at Tate Plaza and Dooley Field.

To provide an official welcome for the students as they got into formation, the university played a video on the Jumbotron voiced over by Todd Gurley, a former football player for Georgia. The video showcased the best part of Saturday nights in Athens: football.

Freshman Madalyn Yancey said she was excited to participate in the Freshman Welcome.

“UGA has always been my dream school, so being on the field and watching the video was my sign that I finally made it,” Yancey said.

Due to the pandemic, this was the first time that many students were able to see their classmates in person.

“A lot of us were given the option to take online classes last year instead of going in person because of the pandemic,” freshman Sarah Hill said of her last year in high school. “My grandmother is immunocompromised, so I decided to stay home and unfortunately missed out on the big parts of senior year, but it’s been so great to see my classmates in person and have the chance to experience a semi-normal school year again.”

After forming the “Super G,” many freshmen reported feeling overwhelmed by the experience but excited for what was to come next.

“I feel like COVID has taken a lot from people recently,” first-year Ezi Ononuju said. “But this event symbolized that we are getting further along in this pandemic and are still holding onto the hope that things will go back to normal soon.”