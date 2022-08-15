A shining banner hung over top of the Tate Student Center on Saturday evening that stated “Welcome UGA” as the newest class of University of Georgia students walked inside. The massive crowd of enthusiastic students came out to the student center to attend the school’s first student event of the new school year called First Night @ The First.
The evening spectacle held by the university served as a welcome for UGA students and gave them the chance to meet new people, enjoy free food and to participate in the many festivities set up at the student center. The event featured all types of entertainment including glow golf, bingo, a foam party area in the courtyard, a 360 degree photo booth, free food, a poster sale and even a mechanical bulldog.
Kylie Hildreth and Sara Magnuson came out to the event with a big group of friends that they met through Dawg Camp, a UGA camp designed to help first-year students with the transition to college. Hildreth and Magnuson came out to make memories with their friends and also see the mechanical bulldog in action.
“I’m excited to just get to know people here and see the mechanical bulldog. We have a big friend group so it's a good way to get us more tight-knit,” Hildreth said.
The event brought together a significant number of incoming first-year students, but the event was not exclusive to first-year students as many returning UGA students also came out to enjoy the first event of the school year.
UGA medical student Christie Taylor and her friends came out to the event to celebrate completing their shelf exam for medical school. They were excited to attend and enjoy the festivities, and they also saw the value that the event had for first-year students coming into the university.
“I think it’s fantastic that they [first-years] have the opportunity with a school as big as this to start making connections coming in. I think it's fantastic,” Taylor said. “That is such an important thing to have those connections and have those people in your lives.”
The event officially began at 8 p.m. but hundreds of eager students had already arrived at Tate beforehand with their friend groups as they chatted about the night ahead. A constant flow of students walked down along Baxter Street and approached the student center in anticipation.
Once the event got underway, the lines for each activity grew fast. The line for the free Kona Ice snow cones stretched along the sidewalk and stayed that way for much of the evening. On the inside, the event gave out many free T-shirts for attendees, but ran out of supply within the first 30 minutes with the amount of attendees rising by the minute.
First-year UGA student Daniel Glenn finished up moving in before the event and decided to spend his first night on campus getting to meet people and enjoy the festivities. Glenn was very optimistic about the event and praised it for being about bringing out new students and helping them get to know others and make friends.
“I think this is important for freshmen, Glenn said. “It gives them the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and meet a bunch of new people because they don’t really know anyone around so they don’t have the same social pressures that they had in high school. It gives them the opportunity to really be themselves and express themselves.
The event was jam-packed throughout the Tate Student Center and students hopped around to each area that the event had to offer. Many students made their way up to the Tate Grand Hall for a large game of bingo with the participants competing for several prizes. Other students went to the courtyard and got in the foam pit with their friends.
The evening was a surreal experience for many first-year students as they socialized with new people and got acquainted with the new area. The quick switch into college life had not sunk in for most who had just moved in, but students still quickly adapted to the chaotic atmosphere of the event.
“Just the fact that we are here is insane. This is one of the best schools in the country and has been my dream school since I was literally two,” Hildreth said. “We have had season tickets since I was a baby so I grew up on campus and I am finally here. It’s insane.”
The event’s crowd had peaked around 9 p.m. as music poured through the speakers all across Tate. A very popular area of the event was the mechanical bulldog that sat outside of the student center. The line to ride grew long as each student gave their best shot to hang on for as long as they could until they flew off while their friends laughed along.
While the outside area remained energetic and loud, others decided to hang around the less chaotic areas that were inside Tate including the poster sale that lined the strip of Tate Concourse. Some also gathered around the pool tables and got their friends together for a few games of 8-ball. UGA mascot Hairy Dawg also made his rounds at the event taking photos, joking around with students and even picked up a pool stick to make a few shots himself.
The event eventually began to simmer down around 10 p.m.with many leaving to return to their dorm or explore the campus. Several groups wandered over to Sanford Stadium to observe the empty stadium under the lights.
First-year UGA students Bella Morris and Sara Thomas moved into their dorm and said goodbye to their parents right before attending the event and decided to walk to Sanford Stadium to admire the view before calling it a night. Both Morris and Thomas expressed their emotions about the eventful day and how the feeling doesn’t quite feel real yet.
“It almost feels like camp where you go for a week and then you just go back home,” Thomas said.
First Night @ The First wrapped up by 11 p.m. and workers cleaned up for the evening. The area quickly became quiet and abandoned once the music shut off, but the event was a successful one for the university with a colossal turnout. With this event being the first of several this week including Freshman Welcome, the campus’ energy is once again becoming revitalized after a relatively quiet summer.