The University of Georgia will no longer require undergraduates to request guest tickets for spring commencement on May 12, according to a UGA graduation information email sent Wednesday. Graduating students will still need to register for themselves to secure a seat on the field.
Registration for students opens on March 20 and goes through April 7, according to the email. An email will be sent to graduates on March 20 at 8 a.m., when ticket registration opens.
The email said that the UGA Athletic Association worked in conjunction with the Commencement Steering Committee to ensure there was sufficient seating in the stadium for guests. The additional seating is located in the 600 level of the north side and the far corners of the northwest and southeast of the stadium.
According to the email, “sight lines of the ceremony will not be ideal from these vantage points,” but a large screen will be on the field facing sections 102, 202, 302 and 602. They also ask that guests only occupy one seat and not save seats for those running late.
Due to ongoing construction of the stadium, only gates 2, 3, 4 and 5 will be open for entrance to the stadium. Only graduates will enter through gate 10 to have their ticket scanned for field access, the email said. UGA also recommends that guests concerned about mobility or seating challenges arrive early and be prepared for the “weather and exertion of the day.” Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.
The ceremony will be live-streamed on the website starting at 7:25 p.m. The live stream will also be shown in the Tate Theater, which can accommodate 500 guests, also on a first come, first served basis. More information can be found on the UGA Commencement website.