Fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to social distance or wear a mask during the fall 2021 semester, according to University System of Georgia guidance released on May 13. Unvaccinated individuals are “strongly encouraged” to continue social distancing and wearing face coverings. The guidelines do not mention a vaccine mandate.
Many private universities, such as Cornell and Duke, are mandating vaccinations for students and faculty returning to campus. While public universities have been slower to mandate, the Colorado State University System and several Massachusetts public universities have announced plans to mandate vaccinations in the fall.
This guidance follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 safety protocol update, which said fully vaccinated individuals can return to pre-pandemic activities without masks or social distancing. However, federal and local regulations, including businesses and workplaces, must still be followed.
The University of Georgia administration expanded on these guidelines in a May 14 email to UGA faculty and staff. Faculty and staff are expected to return to their in-person workplaces by June 14. USG’s COVID-19-based work arrangements will expire on June 30. Some summer classes will resume in person with social distancing.
The last of the daily DawgCheck reminder emails will be issued on May 17, but the UGA community is expected to continue logging positive cases of COVID-19.