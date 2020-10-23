The usual sounds from the crowd at the annual Great Debate were replaced with Facebook comments this year as the Young Democrats and College Republicans at the University of Georgia debated over seven topics.

During the debate, hosted by the Georgia Political Review, the two campus groups talked about public health, the economy, education, foreign policy, racial justice, the environment and social policy.

The coronavirus and the movement for racial justice dominated the conversation, and aspects of the pandemic were addressed in many of the questions. Here’s a breakdown of the debate by topic.

‘Far too little, far too late’

The Young Democrats blasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is very clear to see that Trump’s response was far too little, far too late,” said Max Rogers, a recent graduate of UGA. “Thirty-one countries have effectively beaten the coronavirus, and we are not among them, even though we’re the richest country in the world … the Trump response has been the worst in the world.”

Rogers said Trump’s downplaying of the virus in early March, when it began to spread rapidly in the U.S., contributed to the lackluster response. A lack of a mandatory mask mandate, no emergency leave for workers and weak contact tracing have caused the U.S. to have the highest reported COVID-19 case count in the world, Rogers said.

The College Republicans said Trump’s ban on travel from China in March was “a bold action to stop the spread of this deadly virus.” Alex Huskey, the chairman of the College Republicans, pointed to the progress in producing a vaccine and the level of testing that the country is doing as positives in the Trump’s administration’s response to the pandemic. The U.S. has conducted nearly 129 million COVID-19 tests as of Friday, according to The Atlantic.

COVID-19 has caused unemployment to skyrocket as the U.S. economy falters. The Young Democrats advocated for the passage of another national relief bill, which is currently stuck in Congress as the two parties negotiate the amount. Congressional Democrats want more weekly aid for people who are unemployed because of the pandemic, while Republicans want a smaller bill. Rogers said the bill should also include more Paycheck Protection Program loans and a year-long eviction moratorium.

Robyn Anzulis, treasurer of the College Republicans, said that the unemployment rate before February was at the lowest it has been since the 1970s. She said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March was effective and that moving forward, the party would continue its response, including giving governors the authority to make decisions and keeping taxes low to promote growth.

The next federal stimulus bill should not include the $600 a week unemployment benefits in the CARES Act, Anzulis said. For someone working 40 hours a week, $600 a week is twice the federal minimum wage, she said. Congressional Republicans are proposing $200 a week.

“If we offered that relief, we would actually be disincentivizing work for a substantial portion of Americans. That’s not conducive to economic growth, or to any sort of recovery,” Anzulis said.

Education

The price of a college education has risen nearly eight times faster than the rate of inflation since the 1980s, according to a 2018 Forbes article. The two political college groups agreed that solutions are needed to the problem of soaring costs of college, but differed in the ways to solve it.

Anzulis suggested looking at administrative costs, reforming the tenure process and encouraging community college and dual degree programs. She said the net rise in college tuition cost has been offset by increasing financial aid.

“As long as student loans are maintained at a reasonable level and we take action to … keep those down, research shows that students pursuing higher education are better off taking out the loans,” she said.

Alexa Hernandez, social chair of Young Democrats, advocated for tuition-free college for all students, paid for with a 0.5% tax on all stock trades.

“The student debt crisis is going to ruin the economy for the next generation of Americans. It’s going to slow the growth of new businesses, it’s going to lower the rates of homeownership for this next generation,” Hernandez said. Students have taken out over a trillion dollars collectively in student loans, according to Forbes.

Racial justice

This summer saw protests against police brutality sweep the nation. To end police violence and make Black Americans safer, president of Young Democrats Ramin Zareian said the national Black Lives Matter association should be taken seriously.

Zareian said disparities in the criminal justice system, health care, education, and the environment are just some of the issues the U.S. needs to address. The police need to be reformed and demilitarized, they said — things that are typically discussed when talking about reform such as body cameras, mental health training and community representation aren’t themselves enough to solve the problem.

The two groups agreed that police officers are currently responsible for jobs they aren’t trained for, such as responding to mental health crises. Zareian said the root causes of crime, such as poverty, should be addressed, and other people should do some of the jobs police are currently responsible for. Mental health counselors and health care workers are better equipped to handle certain situations, they said. Khushi Patel, executive director of College Republicans, said police should receive more training to deal with different situations and communities.

The environment

Rogers said the Green New Deal was a necessary step in the fight against climate change. He said the multi-trillion-dollar deal, proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ed Markey to combat climate change, would save the U.S. money because if no action is taken, more of the country’s GDP will be lost. The deal would also create jobs, Rogers said.

The Republicans disagreed. Limiting production of energy from fossil fuels would shift production to other countries with lower environmental standards, Huskey argued, and the Green New Deal would cost too much money to implement.

“This administration understands the importance of acting on climate change, and listening to science. But they also understand that the solution is not failed deals, crashing our economy, or throwing large amounts of money around,” Huskey said.

Domestic policy

Health care, immigration policy and banning the sale of assault rifles were all topics on the table.

Patel said she did not support banning automatic weapons because it would lead to a ban on all guns, a violation of the Second Amendment. Hernandez said the sale of assault weapons and large quantities of bullets should be regulated more.

“Why do you need 30, 35, 50-round bullet clips for everything?” Hernandez said. “There’s the argument that you’re using it for hunting, but if you need 30 bullets to kill an animal, you need a new hobby."

Patel and Hernandez agreed that a peaceful transition of power should be expected after the election. Trump came under fire in September for declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the November election.

The New York Times recently reported that over 500 parents of children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border have not been found. Zareian said the way the U.S. treats immigrants is inhumane, and separating children from parents shouldn’t happen. Patel said the Republican party supports legal immigrants and wants to discourage human trafficking at the border. She said separations are “not the most ideal situation” and that the practice has been happening since before Trump took office.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case about overturning the Affordable Care Act later this year. Rogers said the ACA should stand, while Huskey said the Republican party would move forward with a “new and improved” health care plan if it is overturned.

Final thoughts on first virtual debate

Marshall Berton, the moderator of the debate, said the debate went well in terms of online format and content.

“Overall, I thought that we were able to have a substantive conversation,” Berton said. “It wasn’t quite as entertaining or fun as being in a room with 350 people, but nevertheless, I think it was an important conversation to have.” Berton said he hoped viewers were more informed from the conversation, and stressed the importance of voting in the November election.

Huskey said he also thought the debate was constructive and said the College Republicans did well.

“I think typically the Republican party is very strong on numbers and logical solutions to things, but sometimes we miss that kind of human connection between people that is necessary to actually enact change,” he said.

Zareian thought the Young Democrats performed well, especially in discussing the “human consequences of Trump’s presidency.” The team had some trouble fitting answers to big issues within the time limits, they said.

“I hope that we did a good job in conveying the urgency of this moment and why these issues are important,” Zareian said.