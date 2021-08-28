$3,000 extorted from student
On Aug. 23, the University of Georgia police department responded to a student who claimed someone had extorted $3,000 from him, according to a UGAPD report.
The student said he had received social media messages from an unknown sender on Aug. 22 threatening to release information that would ridicule him if he did not pay $3,000, according to the report.
The student sent the money through a money transfer app. UGAPD collected screenshots of the messages as evidence, according to the report.
Student sleeping in MLC loses wallet
On Aug. 21, UGAPD responded to a student who said his wallet had been stolen while he was asleep in a study room in the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, according to a UGAPD report.
The student said he fell asleep between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Aug. 20 while studying in an unlocked study room on the fourth floor of the MLC. When he woke up, he checked his belongings and found everything except his wallet there. The wallet contained $500 in cash, two credit cards and a debit card, according to the report.
He asked around to see if anyone had seen the wallet and checked the MLC lost and found around 11:30 p.m., but was unable to locate it, according to the report.
However, on Aug. 22, the student received an email from another student saying his wallet had been found on the fourth floor of the MLC. He met with the other student and retrieved his wallet. Everything inside the wallet was accounted for, according to the report.
Man’s tires popped with screws and nails
On Aug. 19, UGAPD responded to a call from a man who said he’d had several flat tires recently, according to a UGAPD report.
The man said that since Aug. 17, his car had gotten three flat tires. On the morning of Aug. 17, he noticed the rear tire on the passenger side was flat. On Aug. 18, he found the front tire on the driver side flat. On Aug. 19, the front tire on the passenger side was flat. The man said he had found either a nail or screw in each of the flat tires, according to the report.
The man said he had only driven between his apartment and Brown Hall. Police searched the parking lots, but there were no signs of screws and nails laying around, according to the report.
While the man had already repaired the first two tires, the tire that had been flattened on Aug. 19 hadn’t been replaced when police arrived. Police confirmed that the tire had been damaged by a screw and photographed it, according to the report.
Thin blue line stickers stolen from cars in parking deck
Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, UGAPD responded to a call regarding an unknown woman stealing thin blue line stickers from cars parked in the Performing Arts Center’s parking deck, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arriving at the scene, an officer met with the caller who said he saw a woman peeling a thin blue line sticker from the back windshield of a car, according to the report.
When the caller asked her if the car was hers, she ran to her car and left the area. After she left, the caller noticed the thin blue line magnet from his own car was missing, according to the report.
The total value of the missing items was estimated to be $25, according to the report.