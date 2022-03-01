50-year-old man steals Lululemon joggers from Russell Hall
On Feb. 17 at around 5 p.m., a University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to Russell Hall after a pair of Lululemon joggers were reported to have been stolen from a dryer, according to a report.
The student who owned the joggers reported they were taken from a dryer on the third floor of Russell Hall between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, the report said. The joggers were valued at $100.
On Feb. 23, a misdemeanor warrant was issued for the arrest of a 50-year-old man accused of taking the joggers.
Backpack with items valued at over $2,600 stolen from Main Library
A backpack containing items with a total value of more than $2,600 was stolen at the Main Library on Feb 18. A UGAPD officer arrived on scene around 1 p.m.
The man left his backpack unattended by the desk he was occupying at around 12:40 p.m. and believes it was taken between 12:45 and 12:46 p.m., the report said.
A red Patagonia backpack containing MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Apple keyboard and pencil, three chargers, a computer case, practice exam textbook, leather portfolio, two Adderall prescription bottles and a set of car keys with a keychain were stolen. In total the items were valued at $2,685.
On Feb. 25, a misdemeanor arrest warrant was signed for a 46-year-old man accused of stealing the backpack and items.
Woman discovers car broken into after notebooks found in other person’s car
On Feb. 21, a woman discovered her car had been broken into after another student discovered her notebooks in their car, according to a UGAPD report.
The car was parked at Morris Hall. The owner reported she realized her car had been broken into after another resident of Morris Hall contacted her about finding her notebooks in their car. The woman said she did not place her notebooks in that car, the report said.
After learning her notebooks were moved, she searched her car for her backpack that she had left in her front passenger seat and could not find it. She believes it was stolen between Feb. 18 and Feb. 20, the report said.
She told the officer she thought she had locked her car, but was not certain and had driven it before noticing the backpack was missing, according to the report.
Inside the backpack was a MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 3 and Dr. Dre Beats headphones. The report said the stolen items are valued at $1,535.
There were no signs of damage or forced entry to the vehicle and a suspect is unknown at this time, according to the report.
Warrant issued after man punches wing mirror
An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 23 for the arrest of a man who punched a woman’s wing mirror in November, according to a UGAPD report.
A woman told a UGAPD officer that at around 4 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2021, she had come to a stop due to traffic when a motorcyclist pulled up to her passenger window and began yelling obscenities at her, asking what her problem was, the report said.
The woman rolled her window down to speak with him while he continued yelling at her, and took her phone out in an attempt to take a photo of him.
The motorcyclist then said “you can’t catch me” before using his fist to punch her side-view mirror, breaking it off. He then went into oncoming traffic and ran a red light before turning onto College Station Road, the report said.
A misdemeanor criminal trespass report was filed on Nov. 11, 2021, and on Feb. 23, a warrant was signed for the arrest of a 21-year-old man from Arnoldsville, Georgia, following an investigation into the incident, the report said.