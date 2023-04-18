Athens man yells his plant was stolen, proceeds to steal plant from sale
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to the Horticulture Complex at the UGA State Botanical Garden on April 12 in response to a theft, according to a report from UGAPD. When the officer arrived, he met with a UGA employee who said that around 3:30 p.m. an unknown male stole a plant from a table.
The employee said the man exited a blue SUV and approached a table that contained several plants that were for sale. According to the report, as the man approached, he yelled “you stole my plant,” then took a Phlox Blue Moon plant, got back in the SUV and left.
Another UGA employee who was working the table told the officer that she saw the vehicle circle around at least once prior to the theft, the report said. Both employees described the man as approximately 18-20 years old.
According to the report, the estimated value of the plant stolen is $7.
Car decals covered up with duct tape in Tate Deck
On April 10, a UGAPD officer met with a person in the department’s lobby in reference to a report that someone tampered with a student’s car decals while it was parked in the Tate Student Center Parking Deck, according to a report from UGAPD.
When the officer met with the student, she said that between approximately 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., an unknown person placed duct tape over decals located on the lower outer corners of her car’s back window, the report said.
According to the report, the stickers were black and white American flags, one in the shape of the state of Georgia and one in the shape of a dog’s head. Both of the flags had one blue stripe.
No damage was reported to the car or the decals, the report said.
Purse stolen from UGA construction office
A UGA police officer was dispatched to the Chemistry Annex on April 12 in reference to a theft, according to a police report from UGAPD. When the officer arrived, he met with a project manager with Holder Construction Company, who said her purse was stolen from her office on April 7 between 12 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
According to the report, the office was unlocked at the time of the theft so that cleaning personnel could enter. The purse was described as black with yellow zippers, and contained a wallet with several credit and debit cards, $100 cash and a Georgia driver’s license.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 12, the project manager received a notification from her bank about possible fraudulent activity on her card from multiple locations, for an estimated total of $500, the report said. The total net loss for the incident is approximately $630.