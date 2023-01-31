Wooden barricades found in Herty Fountain
A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the time due to maintenance, the barricades were originally placed around the fountain to prevent people from entering it. The report said that all of the barricades were inside the fountain, with one intentionally placed in a vertical position.
The report said two barricades were intentionally damaged. The officer gathered from her observations that the barricades had been thrown in the fountain which caused the damage.
The officer inspected the fountain and observed no damage to it, according to the report. The estimated damage is $500 or less.
Student caught bringing traffic cone into Creswell Hall
While two UGAPD officers were in Creswell Hall on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 am., dealing with previous incidents, a UGA employee advised the officers that a student walked into the building holding a traffic cone, according to a report from UGAPD.
The employee was able to stop the man in the stairwell, where the officers observed him putting the cone down as he walked up the stairs. Officers asked the man to return down the stairs to talk to them, and one of the officers obtained a real and fraudulent identification card from him, according to the report.
According to the report, the officers determined the man was below the legal drinking age and they believed him to be intoxicated.
The man was cited for underaged possession of alcohol, but no charges were pressed for theft by taking of fraudulent identification documents, the report said.
The officers confiscated the traffic cone and returned it to its original location near the Business Learning Center, according to the report.
Leaf blower stolen from Four Towers Building
A UGA employee reported a backpack blower stolen from a bench outside of the Four Towers Building on College Station Road on Jan, 24 at around 6:30 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
UGAPD officers met with the UGA employee who said a landscape crew was working on the northwest side of the building. Crew members placed the blower on a bench and went inside the building, and it was missing when they returned, according to the report. Crew members checked the area for the blower but were unable to locate it, the report said.
The report said the blower had an estimated value of $500.