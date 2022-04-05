Man returns to Tesla to find baseball in windshield
A University of Georgia Police Department officer was dispatched to the parking lot adjacent to Foley Field following reports of a baseball striking a Tesla Model S and wedged in the windshield around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a UGAPD report.
The owner of the Tesla, a 58-year-old man from Pooler, Georgia, parked the car in the parking lot near the outfield of the stadium at around 3:15 p.m., the report said.
Upon returning to his car, the report said the man discovered the baseball in the passenger side of his windshield, leaving a dent and cracks in the shape of a spiderweb.
Woman arrested for DUI in Creswell parking lot
An underaged woman was arrested for driving while under the influence in the Cresswell Hall parking lot around 1:30 am. Sunday after she was involved in an accident, according to a UGAPD report.
UGAPD officers determined the driver of a Toyota Camry, a 19-year-old Florida woman, was at fault for the accident for not yielding to traffic before entering the roadway, the report said.
The UGAPD officer smelled alcohol on the woman while speaking with her, prompting them to issue a field sobriety test. According to the report, the woman did not pass each part of the test and due to her being responsible for the car accident, officers determined she was driving while under the influence and placed her under arrest.
The woman didn’t consent to a test of her breath and blood, though she told an officer she had consumed an unknown amount of alcohol earlier that night, the report said.
No substances, weapons or contraband were found when searching the woman, the report said. At around 3 a.m., officers took the woman to the hospital for evaluation before she was medically cleared to be admitted into the Athens-Clarke County Jail.
She was turned over to the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at around 5 a.m. and charged with a DUI, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons under 21 years of age and failure to yield entering the roadway.
According to the report, due to her refusal to submit breath and blood tests, UGAPD officers completed an administrative license suspension form but could not seize her license due to it being from Florida.