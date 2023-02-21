Bottle of spent ammunition with picture of Fidel Castro found in Russell Hall
University of Georgia Police officers were dispatched to Russell Hall on Feb. 16 at around 3 p.m. after a UGA employee discovered a glass bottle of spent shell casings in a room in Russell Hall, according to a report from UGAPD.
According to the report, the employee was performing a health and safety check on the sixth floor when she found the bottle, which had a picture of Fidel Castro on it. The employee showed officers a picture of the bottle, which was corked, and they determined all of the shells were spent and could not be fired, the report said.
The employee called the resident, and he arrived on the scene and explained to the officers that the bottle was a gift, the report said. The resident said there were no guns in his dorm room, but did not consent to search his room for weapons. According to the report, the resident did allow officers to enter his room to show them the bottle and also opened his guitar case, and the officers observed no weapons in the room.
Officers did not seize the bottle, the report said.
Burning smell reported in Terrell Hall
A burning smell thought to be that of electrical equipment was reported in Terrell Hall on Feb. 13 at approximately 11:30 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
A UGAPD officer met with the UGA employee that reported the burning smell, who noticed the smell in room 227 after finishing a meeting in the room next door, the report said. The officer could also smell the odor, but did not see any signs of smoke and fire, or any damage in the room.
According to the report, Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on the scene shortly after, and were also unable to locate the source of the smell. Fire department personnel used a thermal imaging camera to try and locate signs of fire inside the walls and ceiling, but saw no evidence of a hazard, the report said.
They determined that no further action could be taken, and two employees from the UGA Facilities Management Division and an electrician arrived to help look for the source of the smell, according to the report. At the time of the report, the source of the smell was not located.
Bike stolen from rack near Rutherford Hall
On Feb. 10 at approximately 3:00 p.m., a UGA student reported that his bike had been stolen from a bike rack near Rutherford Hall parking lot, according to a UGAPD report.
An officer met the student at the UGA Police Department, and the student said he last saw his bicycle at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 9, the report said. The student said he left Rutherford Hall at approximately 10:30 p.m., and received a FaceTime call from a friend at 1:30 p.m. the next day who told him that his bike was missing from the rack.
The student said his friend told him other bike locks had been cut in the area, according to the report. The estimated loss of the stolen bike, cable bike lock and water bottle cage totals $618.50, the report said.