Bucket of rags spontaneously catches fire in vet school
A University of Georgia police officer was dispatched to the College of Veterinary Medicine on April 1 after a fire alarm activation was reported by the Safety Services of Georgia, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department.
The officer arrived on the scene at approximately 2:15 a.m. and Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services arrived minutes after, the report said. They determined that the alarm was triggered on the third floor of the building where the animal hospital is located. According to the report, the UGAPD officer and ACCFES investigated the area where the alarm was activated and found no signs of fire or smoke, so a UGA employee silenced the alarm and ACCFES left the scene.
Shortly after, the UGA employee told the officer that a second alarm panel was showing a water flow alarm in the anatomy lab, the report said. When the employee and officer arrived at the lab., they could smell smoke and hear the sound of sprinklers. The report said that when the officer entered the room, he witnessed the remains of the fire being extinguished by the sprinkler system, then requested that ACCFES come back to the scene, who then returned with a HAZMAT team.
According to the report, the lab was determined to not contain any hazardous materials, and ACCFES cleared the building for reentry. The UGA director of fire safety determined the fire was caused by a bucket of rags coated in poly finish believed to be left over from several shelves that had been stained in the lab. The report said that the warning label on a can of Watco Wipe-On Poly Finish in the lab stated that rags may “spontaneously catch fire if improperly discarded.”
The lab had significant water and fire damage while other rooms had water on the floor but no further damage, according to the report.
Bulletin board, dog statue damaged in Myers Hall
On March 31, a resident assistant at Myers Hall reported unknown individuals damaged a bulletin board between March 30 at approximately 9 p.m. and March 31 at approximately 12:15 a.m., according to a report from UGAPD.
Several door decorations on the fourth floor were also tampered with and one resident’s personal property was damaged, the report said. Officers met with the resident who said the unknown individuals damaged a dog statue located on the floor outside of her room, and she found that two pieces were broken off of it. The damage is estimated to be less than $500.
According to the report, the officers took photos of the damage and determined that the fliers that had been removed from the doors and walls were not damaged.
Two broken windows reported at Church Hall
Two UGAPD officers were dispatched to Church Hall on April 2 at approximately 6 a.m. in reference to two broken windows in the building, according to reports from UGAPD.
According to the report, the UGA employee who reported the damage said the window of a rear exterior door was broken, and there was blood on the floor inside the building. The employee told officers when they arrived that another window was broken on the second floor in a dorm room. The reports said the officers thought there may be a connection, and met with the residents of the room. One resident told officers that she had been startled awake and accidentally kicked the window and shattered it a week prior and reported it to a resident assistant, the report said.
Officers determined that the exterior window was broken from the outside at approximately 4:45 a.m. on April 2 by an unknown person who was trying to forcefully gain access to the building, but was not successful, the reports said. Officers checked the area for the suspect or any other signs of intrusion and found none.