Bag of bullets found in Bolton
The University of Georgia Police Department responded to a call about a bag of bullets found at Bolton Dining Commons around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a UGAPD report.
Upon arrival, the police were met in the lobby of Bolton by the employee who reported finding the bullets. She told police that one of her employees had found a Ziploc bag containing several live rounds of mixed caliber ammunition, according to the report.
The bag containing the bullets had been found on a cart typically used for cleaning purposes, located within a hallway designated for employees only. The report said neither of the employees knew when the bag was placed there.
A third employee told police the cart is used by UGA as well as two businesses contracted by the university to clean in the early mornings, according to the report.
According to the report, police obtained contact information for the two businesses and placed the bag into evidence. No one knows when, how or by whom the bag was placed on the cart.
Two men run after attempting to enter Russell Hall
On Wednesday, UGAPD received a call from a UGA housing employee around 4 a.m. alleging that two men were attempting to enter Russell Hall and that one of them was urinating on a tree, according to a UGAPD report.
An officer taking a criminal damage report at the West Campus Parking Deck heard and observed two men being “loud and boisterous” while walking in the direction of Russell Hall, according to the report.
The officer then received a UGAPD dispatch to respond to Russell Hall, where a UGA housing employee had reported two men running from her after attempting to enter Russell Hall, according to the report.
Police saw the two men running from Russell toward Brumby Hall. One of the males tripped and fell, getting up to continue running before being ordered to stop, according to the report.
The report said one man willingly provided his UGA ID to police and the other provided a license upon request. Both admitted to consuming alcohol.
The men said they were going from their room in Creswell Hall to see a friend in Brumby. When asked by police why they were at Russell, they responded that someone said they were calling the police, so they ran.
When asked if either of them had urinated on a tree outside of the dorms as the call had stated, both said they had not.
Police then spoke to the UGA housing employee who told them she was walking down the hill by the dorms and could hear the males using the “F-word.” She then saw one of the males leaning against a tree with his belt undone, leading her to believe he was urinating, but said she ultimately was not sure because she never saw any genitalia or urine.
The housing employee then asked the men if “they were good,” one replying that they were, and the other replying that he was “F-ed up.” She asked him again if he was good and added that she needed to hear him say it before she left to which he answered “Hi, my name’s good,” according to the report.
She then told them she was calling the police, prompting them to run off.
Due to the incident not stemming from alcohol-related concerns, medical amnesty didn’t apply and the report said both were issued with citations for underaged consumption/possession of alcohol.
Both males refused to sign their citations and were given copies, according to the report. They were released from the scene.